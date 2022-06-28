Action against five MDA officers ordered over corruption

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered action against five officers of Multan Development Authority (MDA) for alleged corruption of 340 millions under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act (PEEDA), here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the officers included Muhammad Ashraf, Mohsin Raza, Waqas Ahmed, Afaaq Bhatti, and Waqar Ali Qureshi. The secretary housing deputed Jam Baqa as inquiry officer.

The inquiry officer was bound to submit report within 60 days. Meanwhile, the officers were also instructed to submit their reply within next seven days.

The official sources remarked that the officers were allegedly involved in wrong measurement of 27 plots which resulted loss of nearly 340 million to government exchequer. Few days ago, the secretary housing South Punjab had punished another five officers in corruption case.

Three officers were dismissed from service while two officers were put on forced retirement. Secretary Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that nobody would be allowed to plunder money illegally. State's resources would be spent on masses only. There will be no compromise on complain about corruption, said Javed Akhtar.