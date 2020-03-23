UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Against Forest Deptt Officials Being Taken For Abetting Timber Mafia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:28 PM

Action against forest deptt officials being taken for abetting timber mafia

Departmental action was being taken against the forest department officials for abetting timber mafia in stealing timber from Lal Suhanara forests

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Departmental action was being taken against the forest department officials for abetting timber mafia in stealing timber from Lal Suhanara forests.

This was stated by district forest officer Rana Muhammad Mushtaque while talking to the media here.

He said that FIRs were got registered and four employees of forest department were sacked for their alleged involvement in timber theft and trees chopping from Lal Suhanra forests.

Related Topics

Media From

Recent Stories

Shab-e- Meraj observed in northern Sindh

2 minutes ago

HRCP head demands govt to assist daily wagers amid ..

5 minutes ago

Nation to get rid of Corona virus under PM's leade ..

5 minutes ago

Rangers, police conducts flag march in different ..

5 minutes ago

Lockdown is being observed in Sukkur

5 minutes ago

Five COVID-19 Test Systems Registered in Russia - ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.