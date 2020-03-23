Action against forest deptt officials being taken for abetting timber mafia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Departmental action was being taken against the forest department officials for abetting timber mafia in stealing timber from Lal Suhanara forests

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Departmental action was being taken against the forest department officials for abetting timber mafia in stealing timber from Lal Suhanara forests.

This was stated by district forest officer Rana Muhammad Mushtaque while talking to the media here.

He said that FIRs were got registered and four employees of forest department were sacked for their alleged involvement in timber theft and trees chopping from Lal Suhanra forests.