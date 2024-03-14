Action Against Gang Involved In Sexual Abuse And Exploitation Of Children
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The FIA Cybercrime Circle Peshawar took timely action against the gang involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children by arresting a gang leader here on Thursday.
The arrested gang leader was identified as Ijaz who is involved in sexually abusing children, FIA officials said.
The accused was arrested from Peshawar, the FIA officials said.
Objectionable videos were recovered from the devices used by the accused, the FIA officials said.
The said gang used to hold minors at gunpoint and then make objectionable videos of the victimized children, FIA officials said. The accused used the above videos to further exploit the children by threatening to share them publicly, said the FIA officials.
The accused was arrested and investigation started with raids being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the arrested accused, said the FIA authorities.
