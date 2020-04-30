UrduPoint.com
Action Against Hoarders, 2150 Bags Of Rice, And 300 Bags Of Ghee Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:24 AM

Action against hoarders, 2150 bags of rice, and 300 bags of ghee seized

On the direction of the Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Omar Daraz Gondal, while taking action against the hoarders, seized 2150 bags of rice, 300 bags of ghee, 100 bags of sugar, 30 bags of pulses and offered them for sale in the general market

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ):On the direction of the Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Omar Daraz Gondal, while taking action against the hoarders, seized 2150 bags of rice, 300 bags of ghee, 100 bags of sugar, 30 bags of pulses and offered them for sale in the general market.

He has also imposed a fine of Rs.100, 000 to hoarders.

On that occasion, he said that action overcharging and hoarding would continue in Sargodha district to ensure price control in markets.

