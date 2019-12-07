UrduPoint.com
Action Against Hording, Overcharging Ordered In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 09:51 PM

Action against hording, overcharging ordered in Karachi

The city administration has decided to launch a campaign against hording and overcharging of daily use items in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The city administration has decided to launch a campaign against hording and overcharging of daily use items in the metropolis.

Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani in his letter to has directed the deputy commissioners concerned to launch a crackdown against profiteers and ensure sale of daily use items like flour, vegetables, fruits to consumers as per government price lists in their respective districts.

