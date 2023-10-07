Action against illegal activities to continue with full force: COAS

(@Abdulla99267510)

The army chief receives briefing about Revised National Action Plan, Operation in Kacha Area of Sindh, Security of Foreign Nationals employed on CPEC, non-CPEC and private projects, repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularization measures, Karachi Transformation Plan, progress on SIFC projects in Sindh and Green Sindh initiatives.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2023) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said that law enforcement agencies and other government departments would continue action against illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses due to these activities.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee in Karachi on Friday.

The Army Chief called for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of these landmark initiatives.

The meeting affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for progress and prosperity of the province.

Earlier, upon arrival, the Army Chief was received by Commander Karachi Corps.