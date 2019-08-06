UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Against Illegal Cattle Markets

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:24 PM

Action against illegal cattle markets

Crack down against illegal cattle markets was carried out here in Kohat today on directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Matiullah Khan

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Crack down against illegal cattle markets was carried out here in Kohat today on directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Matiullah Khan.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali along with TMA officer Waqas and ASI Arab Jan, has carried out crack down operation against illegal cattle markets, mainly in Muhammad Zai, Zawaki Banda, Mian Garhai, Nusrat Khel, Chakarkote, and Kacha Pakha areas of Kohat illegal cattle markets were ended, said a press release issued here.

AAC had take action against illegal markets under trlrvant laws and report in that respect was submitted in office of additional deputy commissioner Shah Nawaz Naveed.

My address: House # T348 Paracha Town Pindi road Kohat KPK Pakistan, mobile phone # 03339607378.

Abdur Raziq

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Road Kohat Market Arab

Recent Stories

Infinix S4 Beats The Competition By A Mile - Offer ..

6 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

9 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau PM, ADFD Director-General discuss co ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Federation Library&#039;s digital content laun ..

24 minutes ago

Russian Communist Party to Rally in Support of Fai ..

9 seconds ago

Govt ready to handover affairs of Islamabad Dry ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.