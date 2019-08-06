Action against illegal cattle markets

Crack down against illegal cattle markets was carried out here in Kohat today on directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Matiullah Khan

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Crack down against illegal cattle markets was carried out here in Kohat today on directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Matiullah Khan.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali along with TMA officer Waqas and ASI Arab Jan, has carried out crack down operation against illegal cattle markets, mainly in Muhammad Zai, Zawaki Banda, Mian Garhai, Nusrat Khel, Chakarkote, and Kacha Pakha areas of Kohat illegal cattle markets were ended, said a press release issued here.

AAC had take action against illegal markets under trlrvant laws and report in that respect was submitted in office of additional deputy commissioner Shah Nawaz Naveed.

