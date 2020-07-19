UrduPoint.com
Action Against Illegal Cattle Markets

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Action against illegal cattle markets

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) ::On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan Sunday took action against illegal cattle markets in Garhi Kapura and Shahbaz Garhi.

The Additional AC Jahanzeb Khan warned that the sale of animals other than certain cattle markets setup by the district administration has been banned and strict legal action will be taken against the violators and other those involved in setting up. He also checked the rates in the cattle markets.

