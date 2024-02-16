Open Menu

Action Against Illegal Commercial Use Of Residential Buildings In G-13, G-14 In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA)'s operation against unauthorized commercial use of residential buildings in Sectors G-13 and G-14 of the federal capital was in full swing.

In this regard the authority has already issued notices to the owners of illegal and unauthorized use of residential properties for commercial purposes in the sectors, sources in the FGEHA told APP.

As per the Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulation 2020, they said the FGEHA has decided to take legal action against property owners involved in unlawful or unauthorized commercial use of residential buildings in the sectors."

The sources said, the relevant authority has issued formal show-cause notices and warnings to them to immediately cease non-conforming use of residential buildings.

Moreover, they said, the FGEHA has cautioned the property owners that failure to comply with the orders would result in a fine of Rs. 500,000 in addition to sealing such properties.

They informed, "As many as 80 residential buildings in these sectors have been identified as in unauthorized and illegal commercial use, including various offices, schools, guest houses, beauty parlors, hostels, property offices, furniture showrooms, and others."

The authority had initially issued notices in March last year regarding illegal commercial use of residential buildings. However, another warning has now been issued, emphasizing the immediate halt of commercial use in residential areas,” they added.

The sources said, "The authority is set to initiate definitive actions against violators to ensure compliance with regulations."

