Action Against Illegal Constructions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Action against illegal constructions

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The local administration has sealed 53 illegal buildings while initiating a drive against illegal constructions across the division.

In this regard, Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir presided over the meeting and issued instructions to prepare a Google map of the buildings within the boundaries of the municipal corporation.

He said that 100 percent of dues should be collected from the defaulters to solve the problems of sewerage and clean water supply to the citizens permanently.

It was informed in the meeting that more than 53 buildings were sealed during the campaign while 12 owners have paid the dues.

