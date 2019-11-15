Action against illegal housing colonies, petrol pumps, marriage halls directed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Action against illegal housing colonies, petrol pumps and marriage halls would be launch here, said Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak.

While presiding over revenue committee meeting here on Friday, he directed the revenue officials to ensure 100 per cent recovery of abyana, agriculture income tax.

He stressed to expedite work for identifying 'Benami' properties and resolved the cases of overseas Pakistanis on priority.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi while giving briefing said that recovery of government dues was satisfactory. Tehsildars were directed to complete revenue targets within a month, he added.