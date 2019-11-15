UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Against Illegal Housing Colonies, Petrol Pumps, Marriage Halls Directed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:16 PM

Action against illegal housing colonies, petrol pumps, marriage halls directed

Action against illegal housing colonies, petrol pumps and marriage halls would be launch here, said Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Action against illegal housing colonies, petrol pumps and marriage halls would be launch here, said Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak.

While presiding over revenue committee meeting here on Friday, he directed the revenue officials to ensure 100 per cent recovery of abyana, agriculture income tax.

He stressed to expedite work for identifying 'Benami' properties and resolved the cases of overseas Pakistanis on priority.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi while giving briefing said that recovery of government dues was satisfactory. Tehsildars were directed to complete revenue targets within a month, he added.

Related Topics

Petrol Agriculture Marriage Government Housing

Recent Stories

Decision to increase wheat support price lauded: M ..

12 minutes ago

PCFC and GDRFA discuss upcoming 8th “Emirates of ..

15 minutes ago

Batting prodigy Saud Shakeel continues to impress

22 minutes ago

Paper Jewel, an exhibition of early postcards from ..

26 minutes ago

Senators ask govt to give economic relief to poor, ..

18 minutes ago

Govt's magnanimity policy averts political crisis ..

1 second ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.