Action against illegal housing schemes, petrol pumps ordered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Khan Tareen has warned the owners of illegal petrol pumps and housing schemes to get no-objection certificate (NOC) within 15 days or get ready for sealing of their businesses.

He was chairing a meeting of District Planing and Design Committee and Petrol Pump Committee, here on Tuesday. He directed officers concerned to conduct survey of illegal housing schemes at the earliest.

The DC also directed Mepco officers not to issue connections to new illegal housing schemes.