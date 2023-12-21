Open Menu

Action Against Illegal Motorcycle Rickshaw Body Assemblers: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Action against illegal motorcycle rickshaw body assemblers: DC

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu Thursday ordered a crackdown against illegal motorcycle rickshaw body manufacturers/assemblers operating in the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu Thursday ordered a crackdown against illegal motorcycle rickshaw body manufacturers/assemblers operating in the district.

In compliance with the orders, Assistant Commissioner Coordination Sadaf Akbar chaired a meeting to discuss enforcement of laws introduced by the government covering motorcycle rickshaws.

Secretary RTA Hina Rehman gave a briefing on launching an awareness campaign about laws from next week.

Sadaf Akbars said that no one would be allowed to assemble a motorcycle rickshaw or loader rickshaw body illegally, adding that only the license holder would be allowed to do so.

She asked motorcycle and loader rickshaw owners to get their tri-wheelers temporarily registered with the RTA for their onward regular registration by the excise department.

Any motorcycle or loader rickshaw found running sans registration would trigger action, she warned.

APP/qbs/ifi

Related Topics

RTA From Government

Recent Stories

Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPP ..

Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPPO A78 – Leader of the Pack

17 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to ..

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to promotes four employees

9 minutes ago
 PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarizatio ..

PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarization; Senator

8 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgr ..

Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgrims this year

8 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam at continual decline: 84 ..

Water level in Mangla Dam at continual decline: 84.45 feet deep water discharged ..

8 minutes ago
 HEC record history, taking 3rd position in Nationa ..

HEC record history, taking 3rd position in National Athletics Meet

8 minutes ago
UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds ..

UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds per acre: Dr Iqrar

8 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) committed to pr ..

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) committed to provide door-step educational fa ..

6 minutes ago
 Committee proposes amendments in Judicial Commissi ..

Committee proposes amendments in Judicial Commission's rules

6 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 394 tons chemical in eight operations ..

ANF recovers 394 tons chemical in eight operations; arrests 10

6 minutes ago
 GB gov't forms committee to address the issues of ..

GB gov't forms committee to address the issues of journalists

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 18,500 stak ..

Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 18,500 stake money

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan