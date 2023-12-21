Action against illegal motorcycle rickshaw body assemblers: DC

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu Thursday ordered a crackdown against illegal motorcycle rickshaw body manufacturers/assemblers operating in the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu Thursday ordered a crackdown against illegal motorcycle rickshaw body manufacturers/assemblers operating in the district.

In compliance with the orders, Assistant Commissioner Coordination Sadaf Akbar chaired a meeting to discuss enforcement of laws introduced by the government covering motorcycle rickshaws.

Secretary RTA Hina Rehman gave a briefing on launching an awareness campaign about laws from next week.

Sadaf Akbars said that no one would be allowed to assemble a motorcycle rickshaw or loader rickshaw body illegally, adding that only the license holder would be allowed to do so.

She asked motorcycle and loader rickshaw owners to get their tri-wheelers temporarily registered with the RTA for their onward regular registration by the excise department.

Any motorcycle or loader rickshaw found running sans registration would trigger action, she warned.

