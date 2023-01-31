Action against illegal, perilous sale of LPG prerogative of district admin, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan on Tuesday told the Senate Session that action against the illegal and insecure sale of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) for domestic and commercial use across the country was the prerogative of the district administrations.

In his reply written to the queries raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed on the sale, transmission, and price monitoring mechanisms of LPG and any action in the pipeline against the insecure and overpriced sale of the petroleum commodity.

The Senate Session commenced with Chairman Senate in chair followed by the recitation of the verses of the Holy Quran commanding mankind to be thankful for the blessings of Allah instead of indulging in gluttony to accumulate earthly riches and wealth.

Minister of State for Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan in his response to the supplementary questions by Senator Mushtaq said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) was the responsible body to regulate the prices of LPG. However, the details were provided in Annexure II.

He referred to the written reply furnished before the House that the action against LPG's unsafe sale and overcharging of prices was the prerogative of the district administration and he could gather the data from the country to satisfy further queries of the member.

After repeated queries by the Senators, the Minister of State shared the official price of LPG as Rs1,928 for an 11.8 KG cylinder.

Awan requested the mover and others to read Annexure-II provided to the Senate library for further details.

In reply to another query of Senator Mushtaq, he said there were a total of 22 vehicles available in OGRA which were provided as per the need and status of the officer.

"OGRA is an independent department and vehicle is provided as per the official policy. However, an official vehicle for personal use is provided at Rs10 per kilometer (km) for officers and Rs3 per km to the Chairman OGRA which is fixed by the government as per its policy," he added.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed while raising supplementary questions said that he had queried about LPG use, prices, and selling procedures across the country. The petroleum products prices were spiking up but the Authority was negligent in overcharging the commodity, he added.

He underlined that the Minister should clarify the official prices of LPG and the prevailing market prices.

"Without any precautionary measures LPG is being sold in various parts of the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) LPG is being sold in plastic bags and cylinders. There is no legal action taken by any Authority," he alleged.

In his third query about the non-implementation of the Cyber Security Policy, he said unfortunately there was no policy document existing ground.

The Chairman Senate while realizing the severity of the issue referred to the Senate Committee on Information Technology for further debate.

Senator Danesh Kumar also highlighted that in Bela City, Lasbella an LPG explosion killed many people recently which was alarming, and demanded concrete measures to ensure public safety.