Action Against Illegal Profiteering Continued In City Lahore

Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:09 AM

Action against illegal profiteering continued in city Lahore

The Price control magistrates Thursday carried out 536 inspections against illegal profiteering in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Price control magistrates Thursday carried out 536 inspections against illegal profiteering in the city.

According to official sources here, the illegal profiteering was found at 105 places in the provincial capital.

Fine of Rs 447,500 were imposed on illegal profiteers besides registering cases against 37 of them.

As meny as 40 illegal profiteers were taken into custody whereas 8 were sent to jail.

Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal directed the price control magistrates to ensure more strictness in field.

He said the bidding process of fruit and vegetables should also be monitored in the markets.

