Action against illegal residents of Turkish colony in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : The district administration will launch action against illegal residents of Turkish Colony which was established for flood-hit people in 2010 with the help of Turkish government, During the flood of 2010, the administration had allotted homes to 1274 flood victims in the colony.

The district administration had launched a verification process in the colony through assistant commissioner Muzaffargarh in which it has been observed that 89 homes were sold while 289 homes were given on rent to other persons and the real allottees have been returned to their natives towns.