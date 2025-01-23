Action Against Illegal Rickshaws In Quetta Held
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 11:50 PM
On special directive of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) and on the directions of Commissioner/Chairman Regional Transport Authority Quetta Division, a series of actions against illegal rickshaws are underway in Quetta city to maintain smooth of traffic in the city
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) On special directive of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) and on the directions of Commissioner/Chairman Regional Transport Authority Quetta Division, a series of actions against illegal rickshaws are underway in Quetta city to maintain smooth of traffic in the city.
In this regard, 11 rickshaws were taken into custody under Section 115 during checking at the railway station under the supervision of Secretary RTA Quetta Division Ali Durrani and SP Traffic City Circle Shabana Habib.
In addition, 36 old rickshaw permits were also seized for computerization.
On this occasion, Secretary RTA Quetta Division has directed all rickshaw owners to computerize their rickshaw permits as soon as possible so that illegal rickshaws could be identified.
Recent Stories
Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change
UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..
PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad
High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..
PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy
'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico
Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastr ..
AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges international intervention
AJK Govt launches social protection welfare program to empower underprivileged c ..
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed ..6 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change6 minutes ago
-
PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad27 minutes ago
-
PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy49 minutes ago
-
Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastructure28 minutes ago
-
CM meets 50-member delegation of students from Balochistan, announces key initiatives4 seconds ago
-
NIPA Directing Staff delegation visits FCCI6 seconds ago
-
68th Flower Exhibition from Feb 207 seconds ago
-
Police arrest 7 bandits,recovered weapons10 seconds ago
-
District Judges training program highlights need to protect women's rights2 minutes ago
-
Police arrested dociot in injured condition2 minutes ago