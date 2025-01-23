Open Menu

Action Against Illegal Rickshaws In Quetta Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Action against illegal rickshaws in Quetta held

On special directive of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) and on the directions of Commissioner/Chairman Regional Transport Authority Quetta Division, a series of actions against illegal rickshaws are underway in Quetta city to maintain smooth of traffic in the city

In this regard, 11 rickshaws were taken into custody under Section 115 during checking at the railway station under the supervision of Secretary RTA Quetta Division Ali Durrani and SP Traffic City Circle Shabana Habib.

In addition, 36 old rickshaw permits were also seized for computerization.

On this occasion, Secretary RTA Quetta Division has directed all rickshaw owners to computerize their rickshaw permits as soon as possible so that illegal rickshaws could be identified.

