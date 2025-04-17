Action against illegal rickshaws underway in Quetta for betterment of traffic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) On directive of Balochistan High Court (BHC) and on the directions of Commissioner, Chairman Regional Transport Authority Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat, a series of actions against illegal rickshaws are underway in Quetta city.

In this regard, during a check on the double road under the supervision of Secretary RTA Quetta Division Ali Durrani, 5 rickshaws were seized and stopped under Section 115. While 13 rickshaws and commercial vehicles were also issued challans for violating traffic rules.

On this occasion, the Secretary RTA Quetta Division staff and traffic police have directed all rickshaw owners and commercial vehicle owners to renew their rickshaw and commercial vehicle permits as soon as possible because action is being taken against illegal rickshaws and commercial vehicles in the city on a daily basis.

He said that action against illegal rickshaws and commercial vehicles without permit holders is very important to solve the traffic problems in the city. On the other hand, traffic rules would be ensured at all costs for maintaining smooth traffic.