UrduPoint.com

Action Against Illegal Trawling To Continue: DG Fisheries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Action against illegal trawling to continue: DG Fisheries

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General Fisheries Mir Saifullah Khitran on Friday said that on the directives of Secretary Fisheries Kazim Jatoi, the Fisheries department has been carrying out a crackdown against illegal trawling.

Addressing a meeting held in Quetta, the DG Fisheries said, "No one will be allowed to hunt illegally, while measures are also being taken to improve exports." "Fisheries department is always ready to take action against illegal trawlers," he said.

"We will not leave illegal activity in the coastal belt," he added.

"To improve the living conditions of fishermen, the provincial government has initiated various projects. In order to stop illegal fishing, the fishermen have to be supported, while by establishing the best discipline in the sea, it will be possible to increase the production of fish.

" He noted,"All stakeholders need to work together for the development of the fisheries sector in Pakistan. There is an export potential, and fishermen will have to change the fishing method." "The country's economy can be increased through the fishing department," he said.

"Various measures are being taken by the provincial government to improve the lives of fishermen," he added.

"We can develop a fishing department on modern lines and turn it into a profitable industry, after which we can bring about a significant and pleasant change in the lives of fishermen."DG opined,"Pakistani fishing industry can play an important role in the development of the country by becoming more active."

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Exports Jatoi All Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

45 minutes ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

16 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.