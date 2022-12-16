Action against illegal trawling to continue: DG Fisheries

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General Fisheries Mir Saifullah Khitran on Friday said that on the directives of Secretary Fisheries Kazim Jatoi, the Fisheries department has been carrying out a crackdown against illegal trawling.

Addressing a meeting held in Quetta, the DG Fisheries said, "No one will be allowed to hunt illegally, while measures are also being taken to improve exports." "Fisheries department is always ready to take action against illegal trawlers," he said.

"We will not leave illegal activity in the coastal belt," he added.

"To improve the living conditions of fishermen, the provincial government has initiated various projects. In order to stop illegal fishing, the fishermen have to be supported, while by establishing the best discipline in the sea, it will be possible to increase the production of fish.

" He noted,"All stakeholders need to work together for the development of the fisheries sector in Pakistan. There is an export potential, and fishermen will have to change the fishing method." "The country's economy can be increased through the fishing department," he said.

"Various measures are being taken by the provincial government to improve the lives of fishermen," he added.

"We can develop a fishing department on modern lines and turn it into a profitable industry, after which we can bring about a significant and pleasant change in the lives of fishermen."DG opined,"Pakistani fishing industry can play an important role in the development of the country by becoming more active."