Action against improper disposal of hospital waste ordered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the authorities concerned on Thursday to take strict action against private hospitals, laboratories and clinics which were not disposing of the hospital waste as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also issued orders to lodge the first information report (FIR) against those private doctors who were involved in burning wastes. The commissioner also ordered for registration of the FIRs against scrap collectors and seal their shops as well, who were doing business of hospital waste after conducting survey of scrap shops in four districts.

He issued these orders at Divisional Hospitals Waste Management Committee meeting, held at his office in which DCs of four districs, Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, President PMA Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich besides chief executive officers (CEOs) health of four districts also participated.