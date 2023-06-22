Open Menu

Action Against Improper Disposal Of Hospital Waste Ordered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Action against improper disposal of hospital waste ordered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the authorities concerned on Thursday to take strict action against private hospitals, laboratories and clinics which were not disposing of the hospital waste as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also issued orders to lodge the first information report (FIR) against those private doctors who were involved in burning wastes. The commissioner also ordered for registration of the FIRs against scrap collectors and seal their shops as well, who were doing business of hospital waste after conducting survey of scrap shops in four districts.

He issued these orders at Divisional Hospitals Waste Management Committee meeting, held at his office in which DCs of four districs, Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, President PMA Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich besides chief executive officers (CEOs) health of four districts also participated.

Related Topics

Business FIR Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

16 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

16 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

31 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

46 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

1 hour ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabi’s tech ..

1 hour ago
UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

2 hours ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

3 hours ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

3 hours ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan