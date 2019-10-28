UrduPoint.com
Action Against JUI-F Chief Under Sedition Charges: LHC Orders To Consolidate All Petitions Against Maulana

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 12:26 PM

IHC has already dismissed a petition challenging JUI-F's Azadi March.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2019) The Lahore High Court has ordered to make JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman's speeches as part of judicial record on a petition seeking action against him under sedition charges.


Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was hearing the petition moved by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar. During the proceedings, Federal Law Officer Asrar Elahi appeared in the court and opposed the petition saying that the federal government itself would take action if anyone tried to take law into his hands.
Advocate Nadeem Sarwar produced CDs and copies of the speeches made by Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and said that JUI-F chief after losing election was making an attempt to avoid "madrassa reforms".

He said Maulana was making an unlawful effort to derail the government which is clear violation of the Constitution.

He said the act of Maulana is violation of Article 2-A and 17 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehmana had also made a private army which is also violation of law. He also pointed out that Maulana had also claimed that Aasi Bibi, the christian woman who was acquitted in blasphemy case, was sent abroad on foreign pressure and such claim was tantamount to contemp of court.

He asked the court to proceed against JUI-F under sedition charges for his speeches and taking out Azadi March against a government. After initial hearing, the court directed the registrar office to consolidate all petitions and put off further hearing till Tuesday (tomorrow).
It may be mentioned here that Islamabad High Court turnded down a petition moved against JUI-F's Azadi March.

