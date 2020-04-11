UrduPoint.com
Action Against Kite Flying In Full Swing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:34 PM

Action against Kite flying in full swing

DIG operations Waqar-Ud-Din Syed Saturday directed all zonal SPs to take strict action against kite flying, selling and its manufacturing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :DIG operations Waqar-Ud-Din Syed Saturday directed all zonal SPs to take strict action against kite flying, selling and its manufacturing.

Following the directions, SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted various police teams to check and take action against this dangerous act. The police in its drive against kite business arrested three accused involved in kite selling.

A Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused Muhammad Ali and recovered huge quantity of kites and metal strings.

The accused was resident of I-10/4 and was wholesale dealer . Meanwhile a Saddar zone police team under supervision of SP Muhammad Umar Khan headed by SDPO Khalid Mehmood Awan arrested two accused namely Muhammad Waqar and Adnan and recovered large number of kites and metal strings. Cases have been registered against the accused.

The police has been continuously patrolling in the area and would not allow kite flying.

DIG Operations had appreciated the police performance.

