Action against kite flying, wheelie-doers continues in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, strict crackdown is going on in the province to prevent kite flying and one wheeling.

The IGP had directed all regional police officers (RPOs), city police officers (CPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to take action against kite-flying and one-wheeling across the province.

The IGP Punjab emphasised that strict punishment should be awarded to law-breakers. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the relevant supervisory officer would have be held responsible if kite-flying or kite-string incident was reported in their areas.

He said that special attention should be paid to kite flying and one-wheeling in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities.

He was informed that 10,205 cases had been registered against kite flying and wheelie-doers in the province this year and 10,775 people had been arrested. About 794,342 kites and 21,817 metallic strings and rolls had been recovered from the violators.