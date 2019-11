(@imziishan)

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Vigilanece Wing Lahore on Friday taking action against land grabbers in main bazaar Sheikhupura got vacated and sealed six shops worth Rs 120 million illegally constructed on stateland

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Vigilanece Wing Lahore on Friday taking action against land grabbers in main bazaar Sheikhupura got vacated and sealed six shops worth Rs 120 million illegally constructed on stateland.

The land grabber, Rana Manzoor Ahmad, had constructed the shops on state land for a long period in main bazaar Sheikhupura.