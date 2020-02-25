Action against land grabbing mafia, criminals continues in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The police continued its crackdown against land grabbing mafia and others criminals, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said that, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crimes in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in that regard.

According to details, a citizen namely Waqas Shafique khokar filed an application with Nilore Police Station that some accused with weapons came to his house threatened him and attempted to occupied it.

He further said that the accused also opened fire on him and ran away when he called Rescue 15.

On his application, Nilore police immediately registered a case and started investigation.

SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal took serious notice of the incident and directed SDPO Koral, Fida Hussain Satti and SHO Nilore police Station for prompt response to arrest the accused.

Following these directions, the SHO along with his team busted six land grabbers involved in this case and recovered weapons from their possession.

They are identified as Waheed Ahmed, Majid Allies maju, Siraj, Arsh Shahzad, Janan, and Adil. Further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile Tarnol police busted two members gang involved in dacoity and street crimes.

The accused are identified as Akhtar Gul and Jawad and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone and motorbike from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed their involvement in incidents of snatching bikes, cash and mobile phone on GT road.

Case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed said that the Police were committed to eliminate Qabza-Mafia from the capital.

He directed all police officers to continue crackdown against land grabbers.

He said it was prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens and it would be ensured at every cost.