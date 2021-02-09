Action against land mafia continue: DC

Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir said on Tuesday that operations against land mafia was going on in the district and action was being taken against the mafioso without any discrimination

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir said on Tuesday that operations against land mafia was going on in the district and action was being taken against the mafioso without any discrimination.

He said this while addressing a meeting in his office to review the action against squatters here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (Revenue) Owais Mushtaq, political figures Chaudhry Noraiz Shakoor Khan and others were also present.

The DC assured full support to revenue department by the district administration for the collection of government dues, especially rents of shops.