Action against land mafia to continue in Capital : IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday said that Islamabad Police will continue action against land mafia and criminal elements until its elimination from the city.

He said this while holding khuli kacheri in the Central police office to listen to the public as well as police official's issues. Thirty citizens and police officials attended the khuli kachehri.

IGP listened to the public grievances and marked them to the officers concerned. On a citizens complaint, the IGP ordered an inquiry about the conduct of the investigation officer and directed to take departmental action if found guilty.

He also ordered an inquiry on another complaint about land grabbing and sought the report within three days.

Islamabad police chief marked several applications to the officers concerned and directed them to resolve on a given time frame and send a report to his office The IGP ordered Rs.

75,000 for the marriage of a police official's daughter and Rs.50,000 for the education of the martyr's daughter from the welfare fund.

He said that the welfare of police officials was our priority. "Martyrs are our heroes and it's our prime responsibility to take care of their families and children," said IGP.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit. "No laxity will be tolerated in this regard" he added.

The IGP instructed the police officials to adopt courteous attitude with the complainants visiting police stations and accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.