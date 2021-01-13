UrduPoint.com
Action Against Land Mafia,criminals Top Priority: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said action against land mafia and anti-social elements in the society is a top priority of the police.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on professional matters of the Lahore Police at Central Police Office.

The IG said the police should take steps under a comprehensive strategy to eradicate crimes as well as street crime besides monitoring and improving the service delivery process.

He said a patrolling plan of Dolphin, Peru and other forces should be made more effective in the city and patrolling hours should be increased.

He said all possible resources would be provided to investigating officers as well as their performance will be monitored. He added that police teams should launch intelligence based operations on a daily basis and arrest drug dealers.

During the meeting, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, while briefing the IG Punjab about stepsbeing taken for crime control, said the police were using all available resources to endcrime.

