Action Against Lockdown Violators Being Taken Without Any Discrimination: DC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

Action against lockdown violators being taken without any discrimination: DC

The district administration is taking stern action against violators of section 144 CrPC without any discrimination to check the spread of coronavirus in the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking stern action against violators of section 144 CrPC without any discrimination to check the spread of coronavirus in the district.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Javed Ali said that every possible steps were being taken to ensure the implementation of SOPs issued by the government to control the spread of coronaviurs.

The DC appreciated the role of district administration, police and other departments in the efforts to control the pandemic.

He warned that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

