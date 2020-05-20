Action against locust attack underway in the division: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :As much as 950 acres land was sprayed with insecticides against locusts attack in near Head Fareed today. According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, military helicopters were used to spray insecticides at 250 acres land.

Locust was eliminated from 150 acres land in Cholistan area near Liaqatpur through extensive spraying.

18 teams of Agriculture Department with the help of a tractor sprayed insecticides in the area. Commissioner told that survey to find out the exact situation of locust attack was underway in the division.

Area of 1991 acres was affected by locust attack in Bahawalpur division. Of this land, 1031 acres had cotton crop, 108 acres had fruit orchards and 850 acres had other crops. He told that concerned departments are working on a war-footing basis to overcome the situation.