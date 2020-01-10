Action against locusts attack to be beefed up: Commissioner

Wheat has been cultivated over 2.4 million acres of land while oilseeds have been sowed on 1 million acres land of the division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Wheat has been cultivated over 2.4 million acres of land while oilseeds have been sowed on 1 million acres land of the division.

This was told by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while presiding over a meeting at his office here Friday.

The meeting was told that 0.0006 per cent of wheat crop and 0.

0015 per cent of oilseeds crop were affected by the locusts attack.

The commissioner told the meeting that effective action was taken against locust attack in Bahawalpur division and a control room was operational for the purpose around the clock.

He said action against locusts would be beefed up in order to mitigate the losses of farmers.

The meeting was attended by officers of the Agriculture Department, Cholistan Development Authority and Plant Protection Department.