UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Against Locusts Attack To Be Beefed Up: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:52 PM

Action against locusts attack to be beefed up: Commissioner

Wheat has been cultivated over 2.4 million acres of land while oilseeds have been sowed on 1 million acres land of the division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Wheat has been cultivated over 2.4 million acres of land while oilseeds have been sowed on 1 million acres land of the division.

This was told by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while presiding over a meeting at his office here Friday.

The meeting was told that 0.0006 per cent of wheat crop and 0.

0015 per cent of oilseeds crop were affected by the locusts attack.

The commissioner told the meeting that effective action was taken against locust attack in Bahawalpur division and a control room was operational for the purpose around the clock.

He said action against locusts would be beefed up in order to mitigate the losses of farmers.

The meeting was attended by officers of the Agriculture Department, Cholistan Development Authority and Plant Protection Department.

Related Topics

Attack Agriculture Bahawalpur Cholistan Wheat Million

Recent Stories

12 killed, several injured due to blast in Peshawa ..

17 minutes ago

103 power-pilferers caught in South Punjab

51 seconds ago

Chief Minister directs to accelerate digitization ..

53 seconds ago

Commissioner Kalat Division inspects ongoing schem ..

54 seconds ago

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Assoc ..

57 seconds ago

Minister orders for completing development schemes ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.