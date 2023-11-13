Action against Marriage Act’s violations in full swing

Legal action against violators of the Marriage Act is in full swing across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Legal action against violators of the Marriage Act is in full swing across the district.

In this respect, 5 marriage halls were sealed, 5 persons were arrested, 12 others were booked and Rs 2.

5 million fine was imposed on different nature of violations during 232 inspections held by the quarters concerned during the last 9-days in the district.

The inspection of 49 halls was held here on Monday and a fine of Rs 350,000 was imposed on 4 violators besides arresting one another violator.