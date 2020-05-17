Action against medical stores owners selling drugs on high prices

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::Under the guise of lockdown, medical store owners also heated up and looting the common men with both hands by selling numerous drugs, including vitamin C, paracetamol, Dettol both small and large, sanitizers etc are being sold at exorbitant prices.

The concerned department of the Department of Health, Drug Control, remained a silent spectator. According to the details, the owners of Dera Ismail Khan and all the medical stores in the city have heated up the market of looting in general public with both hands.

Vitamin C syrups and tablets prescribed by doctors for the treatment of corona virus, Pina Dole, Reso Chain etc. are being sold at very high prices.

Citizens were on the view that due to the corona virus, drug control personnel like other departments have been confined to their offices, which is being taken advantage of by profiteering store owners.

They appealed to the district administration to take such steps like they are taking against others. The drug shops also created artificial shortage of commodities and steps should be taken to control artificial shortage and high prices of medicines.

The citizens of the Dera when approached also requested the drug inspectors, staff of Drug Control Department of Health Department officials, district administration to take immediate action against the drug dealers charging high prices of various medicines.