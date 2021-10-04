Action against names emerged in Pandora Papers to be taken as per law: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday during the dry run of Green Line Bus said that the Prime Minister was already against the corruption, so, action would be taken against the names emerged in Pandora Papers in accordance with the law

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday during the dry run of Green Line Bus said that the Prime Minister was already against the corruption, so, action would be taken against the Names emerged in Pandora papers in accordance with the law.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and lawmakers including MNA Aftab Ahmed Siddiqui, MPAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Khurrum Sher Zaman and Bilal Ahmed Ghafar were also present during the visit from Breeze Plaza to Hyderi Market to review the Green Line Project.

The governor, talking to media persons said that PM would formally inaugurate the Green Line Project.

He said that the drivers of green line buses were being provided with training. He said that special attention had also been paid to provide facility to the physically-disabled persons in the project.

Imran Ismail said that the project had been started for providing facilities to the people of the metropolis.

The governor said the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) would be made operational soon and PM would be invited to inaugurate it.

Replying to a question, he said that they had also partnered with industrial associations and KMC to keep the federally-funded 52 fire-tenders operational.