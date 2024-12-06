Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

In a crackdown against the notorious Darwaish Group, PIB police station in District East arrested a father and son involved in drug dealing. According to a spokesperson for East Police on Friday, the arrests were made during a raid in the Welfare Colony near Old Sabzi Mandi, following a tip-off

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) In a crackdown against the notorious Darwaish Group, PIB police station in District East arrested a father and son involved in drug dealing. According to a spokesperson for East Police on Friday, the arrests were made during a raid in the Welfare Colony near Old Sabzi Mandi, following a tip-off.

During the operation, over 300 grams of high-quality ice (crystal meth) and a significant amount of cash were recovered from the suspects.

The arrested individuals, identified as Zubair Khan, son of Murad Khan, and Murad Khan, son of Abdul Rasheed, are habitual offenders. Both have previously been involved in criminal cases and have served jail time. A case has been registered against them, and further investigation is underway.