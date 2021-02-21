Action against one wheeling, without helmet motorcyclists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Dargai Waheed Khan on Sunday taking action against motorcyclists violating rules, arrested several persons for one wheeling, driving without silencer or without helmet at Musa Mena and Dargai check posts.

The action was taken in the directives of Dargai Tehsil Administration, an spokesman of police said, adding, violators were issued fined on spot.

Waheed Khan told media that protecting lives and property of people is their prime responsibility, adding that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.