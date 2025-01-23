action against overloaded vehicles ordered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim chaired a meeting on Thursday to take

action against over-loaded vehicles.

The meeting was attended by SP Headquarters Ziaullah, Secretary DRTA Muhammad Tahir

and others.

The deputy commissioner said implementation on the load axle would be ensured and strict action

will be taken against the transport owner and the driver in case of violations.

He directed the secretary DRTA and the traffic police to form a special squad and said that

monitoring of heavy vehicles should be ensured.