Action Against Overloading, Begging
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Police took action against transport overloading, graffiti and begging in the district.
Official sources in the Bahawalpur police said that on the directions of the District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan, sub-divisional police officers and station house officers constituted teams within their jurisdiction to take action against suspects involved in transport overloading, graffiti and begging.
They said that Bahawalpur police registered six FIRs over graffiti and arrested four suspects, adding that eight FIRs were lodged for transport overloading. They said that teams of several police stations had taken 34 beggars into custody and registered cases against them.
