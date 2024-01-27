Action against persons involved in disrupting peaceful environment

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) District Police Officer Syed Husnain Haider said that foolproof security would be ensured during elections and strict action would be taken against the persons found involved in disrupting the peaceful environment.

He was addressing police officers at District Council Hall, on Saturday. The DPO discussed the sensitivity and assigned duties to different officers. He stated that display of arms and aerial firing would be discouraged strictly.

The election material will be received and transported amid tight security cover.

Similarly, the citizens would be given complete security so that they could elect a candidate of their own choice and enhance turnout.

However, the implementation of the Election Commission's code of conduct would also be ensured, the DPO added. He directed officers to impart duties with dedication and earn maximum respect for the department. The security personnel will also be provided food and other facilities at their duty site.