Action against pigeons’ keepers around airport starts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The district administration, assisted by the area police, has started an operation against people indulged in pigeon flying and business around the Peshawar Airport to avert disruption in air traffic and possible mishap.

The administration had already imposed a ban under Section-144 on sale and purchase and flying of pigeons in the surrounding areas of the airport and confiscated dozens of pigeons from the shops the other day.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Samira Saba during a crackdown arrested over 12 people for flying pigeons in surrounding areas of the airport

The administration had also made announcements over loudspeakers in the area mosques against pigeons flying around the airport and told the people that there was a complete ban on the business and flying of pigeons around the airport.

The dwellers were told that those violating the orders will face stern legal action. In this regard the area police were directed to continue their actions against pigeon flying and business on a daily basis.