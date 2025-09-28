Action Against Plastic Pollution In Full Swing
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Kanwal Liaqat has said that a province-wide crackdown on environmental pollution, particularly targeting the use and sale of single-use plastic bags, is being carried out vigorously under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
During her visit to Faisalabad, Kanwal Liaqat emphasized that no individual or business will be allowed to damage the environment, adding that single-use plastic poses a serious threat to both human health and the ecosystem.
She inspected various shops in Gol Chiniot Bazaar to check for the illegal sale of plastic bags and reviewed several industrial units alongside Deputy Director Environment Usman Azhar and his team.
“The use of plastic bags below 75 microns is a legal offence,” she stated, noting that 168 FIRs have already been registered across the province for violations. She added that monitoring efforts are ongoing to track the manufacturing, packing, and sale of substandard plastic products.
Kanwal Liaqat confirmed that the anti-plastic campaign is active in every district of Punjab without exception.
She stressed that industrial units and commercial markets are being strictly monitored, and violators are facing legal action.
In Faisalabad alone, she inspected six industrial units, sealed two, imposed a fine of Rs. 100,000 on another, and confiscated 5 kilograms of substandard plastic bags. Additionally, five smoke-emitting vehicles were fined Rs. 10,000 for contributing to environmental pollution.
Highlighting broader environmental efforts, she stated that brick kilns across Punjab have been converted to zigzag technology to minimize smoke emissions, and smog control arrangements have been finalized ahead of the upcoming winter season.
“The Punjab government is fully committed to curbing plastic pollution through a combination of strict enforcement and public awareness, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations,” she said.
During her visit, she also personally distributed reusable bags among citizens and encouraged the public to adopt eco-friendly alternatives in their daily lives.
Recent Stories
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEF announces job vacancies2 minutes ago
-
Action against plastic pollution in full swing2 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed in encounter2 minutes ago
-
Trade Dispute Resolution Commission to boost investor confidence: FPCCI convener2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani doctor dies half an hour before liver transplant in US2 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates sports complex in Muridke32 minutes ago
-
Information, awareness foundation of a vibrant democracy: CM32 minutes ago
-
UAF holds MDCAT32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan offers vast investment opportunities: Misbah Khar42 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt launches free vocational training for 40,000 prisoners42 minutes ago
-
Access to information citizen’s constitutional right: Gilani42 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi chairs operational commanders conference, reviews police performance42 minutes ago