Action against plastic pollution in full swing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Kanwal Liaqat has said that a province-wide crackdown on environmental pollution, particularly targeting the use and sale of single-use plastic bags, is being carried out vigorously under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

During her visit to Faisalabad, Kanwal Liaqat emphasized that no individual or business will be allowed to damage the environment, adding that single-use plastic poses a serious threat to both human health and the ecosystem.

She inspected various shops in Gol Chiniot Bazaar to check for the illegal sale of plastic bags and reviewed several industrial units alongside Deputy Director Environment Usman Azhar and his team.

“The use of plastic bags below 75 microns is a legal offence,” she stated, noting that 168 FIRs have already been registered across the province for violations. She added that monitoring efforts are ongoing to track the manufacturing, packing, and sale of substandard plastic products.

Kanwal Liaqat confirmed that the anti-plastic campaign is active in every district of Punjab without exception.

She stressed that industrial units and commercial markets are being strictly monitored, and violators are facing legal action.

In Faisalabad alone, she inspected six industrial units, sealed two, imposed a fine of Rs. 100,000 on another, and confiscated 5 kilograms of substandard plastic bags. Additionally, five smoke-emitting vehicles were fined Rs. 10,000 for contributing to environmental pollution.

Highlighting broader environmental efforts, she stated that brick kilns across Punjab have been converted to zigzag technology to minimize smoke emissions, and smog control arrangements have been finalized ahead of the upcoming winter season.

“The Punjab government is fully committed to curbing plastic pollution through a combination of strict enforcement and public awareness, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations,” she said.

During her visit, she also personally distributed reusable bags among citizens and encouraged the public to adopt eco-friendly alternatives in their daily lives.