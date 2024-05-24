Action Against Political Party Office Taken In Accordance With Law: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Nazeer Tarar, informed the Senate that action against a political party office had been taken in accordance with the law and for violating building bylaws.
Responding to a point of order raised by opposition leader Shibli Faraz, he further explained that the first notice was issued to the political party in 2020 for violating building bylaws. Notices were repeatedly issued from 2020 to 2024 at six-month intervals, with the final notice given on May 10 for ongoing violations.
“In view of the last notice dated May 10, the action is in accordance with the law,” the minister said.
He elaborated that he had talked to the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), who confirmed that the process had been ongoing for the past four years due to the violations. The final notice was issued to ensure compliance with CDA directions, he added.
The minister further explained that reminders were issued to the political party regarding two floors constructed without CDA approval and the misuse of a public place for parking containers.
He said that the party had constructed illegal parking sheds.
He said that despite repeated requests, the party did not remove the illegal structures or vacate the public space, causing problems for the public. He informed that the Senate Committee on Interior, headed by Mohsin Aziz, had also directed the CDA to take action against the encroachments and violations of building laws.
In compliance with these directions, the CDA launched a campaign against such encroachments, he maintained.
Earlier, opposition leader Shibli Faraz raised objections over the closure of the PTI central office in Islamabad. He also criticised the lack of consultation in forming the Senate Finance Committee.
He said that political stability is essential for economic stability. Faraz urged all political parties to work together to achieve common goals.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 25
UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research
Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition
Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF foils bid to smuggle huge quantity of ice abroad20 seconds ago
-
Woman held on drug peddling20 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 298,300 cusecs water20 minutes ago
-
Spanish Ambassador visits Bhanbhore archeological site40 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti condemns New Delhi’s actions aimed at disempowering Kashmiris50 minutes ago
-
2 died in a collision between coach-trailer1 hour ago
-
Int'l day of Markhor aims to raise awareness for its preservation, protection from climate change ef ..1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Post warns customers of parcel tracking scams1 hour ago
-
PFA discards 300 kg dead chicken meat:1 hour ago
-
43 Pakistani prisoners in Sri Lanka to return home1 hour ago
-
Acting President invites political parties for dialogues to resolve country's problems12 hours ago
-
Delegation of Traders calls on Balochistan Governor13 hours ago