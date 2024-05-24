Open Menu

Action Against Political Party Office Taken In Accordance With Law: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Action against political party office taken in accordance with law: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Nazeer Tarar, informed the Senate that action against a political party office had been taken in accordance with the law and for violating building bylaws.

Responding to a point of order raised by opposition leader Shibli Faraz, he further explained that the first notice was issued to the political party in 2020 for violating building bylaws. Notices were repeatedly issued from 2020 to 2024 at six-month intervals, with the final notice given on May 10 for ongoing violations.

“In view of the last notice dated May 10, the action is in accordance with the law,” the minister said.

He elaborated that he had talked to the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), who confirmed that the process had been ongoing for the past four years due to the violations. The final notice was issued to ensure compliance with CDA directions, he added.

The minister further explained that reminders were issued to the political party regarding two floors constructed without CDA approval and the misuse of a public place for parking containers.

He said that the party had constructed illegal parking sheds.

He said that despite repeated requests, the party did not remove the illegal structures or vacate the public space, causing problems for the public. He informed that the Senate Committee on Interior, headed by Mohsin Aziz, had also directed the CDA to take action against the encroachments and violations of building laws.

In compliance with these directions, the CDA launched a campaign against such encroachments, he maintained.

Earlier, opposition leader Shibli Faraz raised objections over the closure of the PTI central office in Islamabad. He also criticised the lack of consultation in forming the Senate Finance Committee.

He said that political stability is essential for economic stability. Faraz urged all political parties to work together to achieve common goals.

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf May 2020 Capital Development Authority All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

13 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

13 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

13 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

13 hours ago
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

13 hours ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

13 hours ago
 SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for rep ..

SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 25

13 hours ago
 UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, ..

UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research

14 hours ago
 Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic ..

Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition

14 hours ago
 Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan