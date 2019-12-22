UrduPoint.com
Action Against Polythene Bags Manufacturers Planned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:50 PM

Action against polythene bags manufacturers planned

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The Environmental Protection Department (EDP) has decided to take action against polythene bags manufacturers and illegal recycling of hospital waste.

EDP Assistant Director Hameed Akhtar, talking to APP, said on Sunday that the department had made a plan to counter the problem as per the clean and green Punjab index (CGPI).

He said that they would take action against manufacturers of polythene bags under the Punjab polythene Bag Ordinance 2002, adding that they would checked polythene bags at shops first then a drive would be launched against manufacturers as per the ordinance production and sale of black polythene bags and below 15 micron were prohibited.

He said that they were also going to take action against illegal recycling and processing of hospital waste under the hospital waste management rules 2014.

He said that there were about 450 to 500 hospitals across the district and they would ensure checking of waste.

He said a massive crackdown would be launched against illegal recycling and storage of hospital waste.

He said that action would also be taken against marble factories which threw their solid waste on roads which caused various pulmonary diseases.

He said the environment department with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was ensuring tree plantation to make the city green, adding that they had planted about 400 saplings on Qaswar Gardezi Road.

