Action Against Professional Beggars Constituted

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

Action against professional beggars constituted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffi0c Police Rawalpindi geared up its ongoing operation against professional beggars.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Muhammad Iqbal said that special anti beggars squads had been constituted to nab the professional beggars.

He said directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report should be sent to CTO office daily, he said.

CTP along with district police was conducting raids at different roads and intersections and taking action in accordance with the law.

He said 1269 professional beggars were arrested last month while beggar children were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB).

