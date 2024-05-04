Action Against Profiteering Continues
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Price magistrates conducted 5,390 inspections and a fine of Rs. 6,38,500 was imposed on profiteers while 3 cases were also registered in May
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Price magistrates conducted 5,390 inspections and a fine of Rs. 6,38,500 was imposed on profiteers while 3 cases were also registered in May.
These details were given in a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Syed Asad Raza Kazmi. District Officer (DO) Industries Rashida Batool gave a briefing.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Sarwar and price magistrates from across the district participated in the meeting. The meeting was told that the price control magistrates had detained 24 people guilty of violations and 7 shops and business centers were sealed.
ADCG Syed Asad Raza Kazmi directed that the process of inspections should be accelerated to ensure implementation of prices of food items and action should be taken against profiteers.
