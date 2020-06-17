Action against profiteering taken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalupr, Rs 210,500 fine was charged against profiteers in the region.

According to a press release issued here, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Muzafar Khan Siaal, has directed officials to launch campaign against price hike, hoarding and profiteering.

The price control magistrates conducted raids at several markets, bazaars and shopping plazas. "The price control magistrates inspected rate lists and quality of material at 1,338 points," it said, adding that they imposed fine against the profiteers.

"A sum of Rs 210,500 was collected from profiteers on the head of fine during two days' campaign against price hike," the press release concluded.