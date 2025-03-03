Action against profiteering underway ,24 arrested ,19 Shops sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The city administration’s crackdown on profiteering during Ramadan continues. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, chaired a meeting to review the campaign's progress on Monday at his office. All Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioner Karachi I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Assistant Commissioners Rabia Syed and Hazim Bangwar, and others attended.

The meeting reviewed the progress of action taken against profiteers on 1st day of Ramadan decided to discuss strategies to prevent profiteering. Deputy Commissioners briefed the Commissioner on their efforts and actions taken in their respective districts.

The meeting was informed that totaling Rs 68 lakh was imposed on 198 profiteers on the second day of Ramadan, with 24 individuals arrested and 19 shops sealed.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure that citizens have access to essential items at official prices during Ramadan.

The administration will take strict action against profiteers. Citizens can report complaints to the Commissioner's Office control room; he said.