UrduPoint.com

Action Against Profiteers; 1500 Raids Conducted, Nine Shops Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Action against profiteers; 1500 raids conducted, nine shops sealed

Rawalpindi District Administration on Wednesday conducted 1500 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering and imposed Rs 77,000 fines on 152 shopkeepers while nine shops were sealed and eight violators were sent to jail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on Wednesday conducted 1500 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering and imposed Rs 77,000 fines on 152 shopkeepers while nine shops were sealed and eight violators were sent to jail.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing daily review meeting of price control inspections directed the authorities concerned to accelerate their ongoing operations to check profiteering, availability of daily use items and provide relief to the citizens.

The Commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and eight violators were sent behind the bars.

The meeting was informed that 301 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil while fines amounting to Rs 7500 were imposed on seven violators.

108 raids were conducted in Kahuta and 14 violators were imposed fines. Raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City and Rwp Saddar division areas.

Eight violators were arrested while nine shops were sealed during operations against profiteers and hoarders.

The Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the profiteers and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops.

Related Topics

Murree Jail Visit Rawalpindi Price Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Kallar Syedan Taxila Saddar Market

Recent Stories

UK finally confronts the Russian cash cow

UK finally confronts the Russian cash cow

1 minute ago
 LUMHS VC inaugurates "Speciality Clinic" at Sir CJ ..

LUMHS VC inaugurates "Speciality Clinic" at Sir CJ Psychiatry Institute

1 minute ago
 Three held for possessing illegal weapons

Three held for possessing illegal weapons

1 minute ago
 MDA decides to regularize school buildings on non- ..

MDA decides to regularize school buildings on non-commercial plots

1 minute ago
 Sufficient wheat stock available in KP: Atif Khan

Sufficient wheat stock available in KP: Atif Khan

8 minutes ago
 Police question 60 suspects in Rawat

Police question 60 suspects in Rawat

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>