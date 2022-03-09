Action against profiteers; 1500 raids conducted, nine shops sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi District Administration on Wednesday conducted 1500 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering and imposed Rs 77,000 fines on 152 shopkeepers while nine shops were sealed and eight violators were sent to jail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on Wednesday conducted 1500 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering and imposed Rs 77,000 fines on 152 shopkeepers while nine shops were sealed and eight violators were sent to jail.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing daily review meeting of price control inspections directed the authorities concerned to accelerate their ongoing operations to check profiteering, availability of daily use items and provide relief to the citizens.

The Commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and eight violators were sent behind the bars.

The meeting was informed that 301 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil while fines amounting to Rs 7500 were imposed on seven violators.

108 raids were conducted in Kahuta and 14 violators were imposed fines. Raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City and Rwp Saddar division areas.

Eight violators were arrested while nine shops were sealed during operations against profiteers and hoarders.

The Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the profiteers and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops.