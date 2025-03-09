Open Menu

Action Against Profiteers Accelerated On Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Action against Profiteers accelerated on overcharging

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, the crackdown against profiteers continued for the eighth consecutive day.

Authorities imposed fines totaling Rs12,000 on 13 shopkeepers found overcharging.

Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars across all tehsils carried out inspections and took action against profiteers selling vegetables, fruits, grocery items, milk, and other essential commodities at inflated rates.

Revenue officers instructed shopkeepers to strictly adhere to the officially set prices for essential goods, ensuring fair pricing for the public.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to maintaining price control and warned of continued strict action against violators.

Recent Stories

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

1 hour ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

3 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

4 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

5 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

5 hours ago
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

6 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

6 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

7 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

8 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

8 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan