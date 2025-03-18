Open Menu

Action Against Profiteers Continued

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, actions against profiteers continued on the 17th of Ramazan.

A total of 15 venders were fined Rs. 8,800 for overpricing.

Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars across all tehsils conducted operations against profiteering.

The fines were imposed on vendors from various sectors, including vegetables, fruits, grocery stores, and dairy products. Revenue officers have reiterated that profiteering will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

